UK livestock numbers must fall, Climate Change Committee says

Farmers have hit back at calls for livestock numbers to fall by 27% and for meat consumption to drop by a quarter so that the UK can meet its net zero targets.

This is according to the latest findings by the Climate Change Committee (CCC), which has released its seventh carbon budget.

The report outlines the UK farming industry's role in slashing emissions to meet the UK's net zero by 2050 target.

It calls for a 27% reduction in cattle and sheep numbers, while the public should slash their meat and dairy consumption, by 25% and 20% respectively, by 2040.

However, the CCC goes further and seeks an overall 35% reduction in average meat consumption by 2050.

Although issued only as advice, it is usually the case that the government follows and implements the suggestions.

The Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) has dismissed the findings, calling them 'anti-livestock' and 'simply bonkers'.

"We all recognise the climate emergency and the need to do all we can to address it," said TFA chief executive, George Dunn.

"However, by perpetuating anti-livestock rhetoric within its own echo chamber, the CCC has fallen into an ‘Emperor’s new clothes’ policy for which they will get plaudits, but without justification.

"We need to step back and see clearly the carbon services provided every day of the week by hard-working dairy and livestock farmers throughout the UK."

Official figures show that 12% of UK carbon emissions come from agriculture – a sector which utilises 70% of the land area of the country, Mr Dunn noted.

That means that the other 30% of the land is generating 88% of the emissions. "Acre-for-acre, the use of land for agriculture is some 17 times more carbon efficient than all other uses," he said.

“It is alarming how many times throughout the carbon budget report that meat, dairy and aviation are grouped together in the same sentence. This is simply bonkers."

The Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) said the recommendations were 'cautiously welcomed', but admitted that they could be 'daunting' for farmers.

NFFN chief executive, Martin Lines said: “Climate change is already having a huge impact on farms, and the question is whether we adapt and take advantage of new opportunities or face greater risks down the line.

“By diversifying what we do and developing stronger revenue streams, we can deliver what society needs while building more resilient farm businesses.”