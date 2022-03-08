UK meat and dairy showcased at high-profile US events

Buyers and key influencers in the US will get to sample the flavour of red meat and dairy products from the UK at two high-profile events in America this month.

UK beef and pork as well as a selection of cheese will be on show to the all-important US market – where exports of red meat topped £34.5m last year, and cheese shipments surpassed £50m.

On 16 March, AHDB’s export team will be joined by exporters from the UK for a British meat and cheese tasting event on the rooftop of Spring Place in Los Angeles.

Around 60 influential guests in the US will get to sample beef and pork dishes alongside a selection of cheese, before meeting with exporters from the UK to learn more about Britain’s high standards in animal welfare and traceability.

Exports of pork to the US have been steadily increasing, helped by the removal of the 25% tariff last summer, reaching 7,427 tonnes last year – up 17.5% on 2021, valued at £23.5m.

And beef shipments surpassed 2,570 tonnes, worth £11 million, in the first full year since exports resumed after more than two decades.

AHDB senior export manager, Susana Morris said: “The US is a key target market for both our red meat and cheese exports as there is a real growing appetite for our products.

"Customers in the US value the UK’s high standards in food safety, our farmers’ commitment to protecting the environment and the great taste and heritage of our unique breeds, including the Angus and Hereford.

“Further and following the recent news regarding sheep meat exports, we also hope to be able to export our high-quality lamb to the US later this year.”

The following week, UK exporters will be attending the first-ever SIAL America food and drink show to fly the flag for British beef, pork and cheese.

SIAL America, which runs from March 22 – 24 in Las Vegas, is expected to attract thousands of importers from across the US, as well as food service companies, distributors, retailers and wholesalers.

The SIAL network has over 50 years of experience in delivering food events that provide critical business connections, inspired content and an unrivalled export platform.

AHDB senior export manager for dairy, Lucy Randolph said SIAL America was an opportunity for the UK to showcase British cheese to a large and varied audience.

"We are delighted to be in attendance at its debut show and we are hopeful that SIAL America will provide some valuable connections in this important market.”