UK meat and dairy showcased in Singapore

British pork, beef, lamb and cheese took centre stage at the major food event in Singapore

British meat and dairy was showcased at a leading gourmet food event in Singapore as the UK looks to the world to boost exports.

High quality British pork, beef, lamb and cheese took centre stage at the Speciality and Fine Food Asia trade show with the aim of growing overseas trade to Southeast Asia.

Throughout the three-day show, AHDB showcased the products to the gourmet food service sector in Singapore.

The show provides a dedicated platform for producers to meet with key buyers and decision makers from across the region.







Singapore is the UK’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, with two thirds of UK exports to this region flowing into Singapore.

There is also more than 30,000 British nationals and some 700 British companies in Singapore.

Last year, the UK exported 2,700 tonnes of dairy products to Singapore, up 55 per cent on 2017 – worth £7.8 million.

This growth was particularly driven by an increase in exports of skim milk powder and cheese.

And in 2018, red meat exports were worth £2.7 million, according to HMRC data.

AHDB Head of Asia Pacific, Jonathan Eckley said: “This is an incredibly important event for our red meat and dairy exports, providing a great opportunity to showcase high-quality products to the important gourmet food service sector in Singapore and to visitors from wider markets across South East Asia.”