UK meat firm Cranswick announces boost in profits

UK food producer Cranswick plc posted a 31% rise in first-half profit as home-based consumers bought more of its meat products.

The Hull-based processor, which owns farms and supplies pork and chicken to retailers, reported adjusted group operating profit of £62m, a 30.8% rise.

The report covers the 26 weeks up until 26 September 2020, and saw the company post a 21% sales boost, up from £770m in 2019 to £931.6m.

Cranswick saw 'exceptionally robust demand' across all categories, reflecting the current shift towards greater in-home consumption.

There was a 'strong contribution' from the firm's new Eye, Suffolk poultry facility during the period, which is seeing more investment to add further capacity and enhanced capability.

Meanwhile, a £20m investment in the company's new Hull cooked bacon facility is now 'well advanced and progressing to plan'.

Despite the impressive results, Cranswick said it remained 'cautious' about the longer-term economic impact of Covid-19 and Brexit uncertainty.

Adam Couch, Cranswick’s chief executive officer said: "We are well positioned to address these challenges.

“I am proud of our colleagues who have performed so brilliantly in responding to the extraordinary and unparalleled challenges we currently face.

"I would again like to thank them for their professionalism, commitment, dedication and passion."