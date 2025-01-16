UK meat sector veteran José Peralta becomes HCC's new chief

UK meat sector veteran José Peralta has been announced as the new chief executive of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC).

Mr Peralta, who replaces Gwyn Howells, brings with him a wealth of experience having worked for over 25 years in the meat industry at managing director level.

Past roles include working as managing director of the UK’s second largest red meat business under the ownership of Grampian Country Food Group, Vion, and 2 Sisters Food Group

HCC, Wales' red meat levy board, launched an extensive recruitment exercise in October last year to lead it into its 'next phase of development'.

The organisation, which has a statutory remit, was established to champion Wales' red meat sector's development, promotion, and marketing.

Mr Peralta was also managing director of Tulip Food Company, where he had ultimate responsibility for eight processing sites and annual sales of over £500m of pork based added value products.

His most recent role was as chief operating officer of Puffin Produce, based in Pembrokeshire, where amongst other things, he led the development of the Pembrokeshire Creamery milk bottling plant.

Reflecting on his appointment, he said: “I look forward to starting work immediately with the HCC team to ensure that the organisation stands with its partners as a strong voice for the Welsh red meat industry.

“I will be engaging with levy payers and wider partners, to identify areas of mutual collaboration and partnership in order to maximise returns for our levy payers and the wider industry.”

HCC chair Catherine Smith welcomed the appointment, calling it an 'exciting time' for the organisation and the Welsh red meat sector as a whole.

“The Hybu Cig Cymru Board look forward to working with José, confident that his exceptional leadership skills, and extensive experience in the red meat industry makes him the ideal candidate to lead HCC.

“As we finalise our current five-year business plan and begin shaping our strategic vision for 2026 and beyond, we are focused on creating a roadmap that will support the sustainable growth of the industry as a vital part of the Welsh agri-food economy."

Mr Peralta is set to start his new role on 20 January 2025.