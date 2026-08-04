UK meat shipments face rejection under French border rules

British meat consignments could be turned away at the French border under new inspection rules, a leading industry body has warned.

The requirements came into force on Saturday 1 August 2026 and affect trailers carrying hanging carcasses.

Operators must now assist official veterinarians by moving carcasses inside trailers during inspections. Consignments could be refused entry into France if that assistance is not provided.

The Association of Independent Meat Suppliers has instructed specialist French administrative lawyer Maître Miguel Nicolas to examine the rules.

AIMS wants clarification about how the requirements will be applied and whether the demands placed on exporters and hauliers are proportionate.

Formal legal representations have been submitted to France’s Directorate General for Food and its veterinary border inspection service, SIVEP.

The French authorities have acknowledged the submissions and are considering them, according to AIMS.

AIMS executive director Dr Jason Aldiss said: “These changes have the potential to cause significant disruption to exports of British meat into the European Union if they are implemented inconsistently or without adequate guidance.”

The association is concerned that uncertainty over the practical operation of the checks could delay consignments or lead to meat being refused entry.

Legal advice obtained by AIMS found there was no immediate mechanism capable of preventing the requirements from taking effect.

However, its advisers identified questions about whether the arrangements were proportionate and whether they placed inappropriate operational burdens on exporters and hauliers.

AIMS is seeking an immediate explanation of what operators will be expected to do during inspections.

It has also established a formal record of its concerns in preparation for any further action.

If clarification does not resolve the dispute, the association could submit a complaint to the European Commission.

It is also preparing to challenge individual cases if consignments are refused entry without adequate justification.

“Our priority is to protect the ability of UK exporters to trade efficiently while ensuring that any inspection requirements remain practical, proportionate and legally justified,” Dr Aldiss said.

AIMS will continue working with its French legal advisers, UK government departments and meat industry representatives while it awaits a formal response.

The association said its focus was to minimise disruption and preserve access to EU markets for British meat exporters.