UK milk prices in most stable period 'for more than a decade'

UK milk prices have had its most stable period for more than a decade despite Brexit uncertainty, adverse weather and trade challenges, new analysis shows.

The UK market has seen a range of prices of just 1.8ppl over the last 12 months, from 31.3ppl in January to 29.5ppl in August.

According to AHDB's milk market value (MMV) indicator, the price is currently sitting at 30.4ppl, exactly in the middle of that 12 month range.

The price is only an indicator of market values. It indicates the expected movements in farmgate milk prices for the next three months, based on movements in the dairy markets.







Within this, cheddar prices have been relatively stable coupled with falling butter prices offset by rising skimmed milk powder values.

AHDB explains that the prolonged period of stability the UK has seen since November 2018 has been 'unheard of' since CAP reform fully kicked in, intervention prices were set at their current level and milk quotas were removed.