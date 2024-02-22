UK organic farmland remains static despite growth in organic market

Public spend on organic produce is a third higher versus five years ago, but UK organic farmland has stayed static, the latest figures show.

The Soil Association's annual report, released today (22 February), reveals that the organic food and drink market has seen a 12th year of growth.

The total market grew 2% in 2023 ending the year at £3.2 billion – almost double its value in 2011.

However, despite this, the UK organic sector has a heavy reliance on imports.

And while shopper spend on organic is a third higher versus five years ago, UK organic farmland has seen no growth, staying flat at 3%.

This compares with Europe where the latest figures show that organic farmland grew by 5.1% to 16.9 million hectares or 10.4% of total farmland in 2022.

Soil Association Certification commercial director, Alex Cullen said there were still many challenges and barriers to the level of organic growth in the UK.

“We need a radical rethink if organic is going to reach its full potential and bring organic farming into the mainstream," he said.

"The entire supply chain must work together to grow the market and unlock demand for homegrown UK organic fresh produce, supported by the government.

“And we can learn valuable lessons from Europe where there is greater support and commitment from governments and retailers for farmers."

The report also shows that organic supermarket sales returned to growth after a dip in 2022, now worth £2 billion up 2.7%.

Food service, which saw big growth in 2022 of 156%, remained stable in 2023.