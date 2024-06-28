UK pig price declines again following months of stability

The UK pig price has declined again following months of stability, cancelling out the previous week’s gain of 0.4p.

The EU-spec SPP dropped by 0.62p to stand at 209.94p/kg for the week ended 15 June, latest figures show.

After the shock 1.23p reduction during the first week of June, the latest fall means the SPP has lost nearly 1.5p over the past three weeks.

It is now more than 4p below where it was at the start of the year and nearly 13p below a year ago, following months of stability.

The APP, which includes premium pigs, also lost more ground, losing 0.49p during the week ended 9 June to stand at 212.42p/kg.

This follows the previous week’s gain of 1.85p, which now leaves it 1.9p ahead of the SPP.

Estimated GB slaughterings published by AHDB showed a significant weekly increase of more than 8,000 to 161,520 head during the ended 15 June.

This was 9,500 up on last year, but was still 23,000 below the 2022 figure for the week.

Average carcase weights fell back fractionally to 90.67kg in the SPP sample during the week ended 23 June, more than 2kg up on the same week in 2023.

London feed wheat was quoted by AHDB on Wednesday at £167/t for July, £3 down on last week, and £197/t for November 2024, £2.50 down on last week.