UK pig producers facing plight as 'trio of issues worsen'

Pig producers are urging the government for more support to address ongoing market problems, the labour supply crisis and the loss of pork exports to China.

In a letter to Defra farming minister Victoria Prentis, the National Pig Association (NPA) warned of the 'plight' faced by British producers and processors.

The body said the issues 'continued to worsen', with farmers now facing a 'sector crisis that threatens the long-term viability' of the industry.

It called for the creation of a compensation package for those most heavily impacted, similar to what had already been delivered by other devolved administrations.

The group said there should be a 'renewed urgency' for government to pave the way for China to re-list the processing plants previously closed by Covid-19 outbreaks.

The NPA also called for more action to increase supply in the labour market to tackle the shortage of workers, in partnership with the Home Office.

Pig farmers have lost an average of £26 per pig in the first quarter of this year, collectively totalling an estimated £73 million, according to the organisation.

Producers are still losing money on the back of record production costs, with some farmers even leaving the sector.

NPA chairman Rob Mutimer said these losses could not be sustained: "Surveys of our membership have shown us that already this year, 13,000 sows have exited the pig sector as farmers can no longer afford to remain in the industry.

"We know of many other farmers who are considering their position and who may exit the industry in the coming months as the dire financial situation becomes unsustainable."

Mr Mutimer explained how the most recent problem to emerge – a shortage in the labour market – is 'now becoming desperate across the supply chain and in many other sectors'.

“The combination of Covid, furlough, new immigration rules and expansion of jobs in other sectors, such as home delivery, has left us with an acute shortage of workers.

"On farms, this could potentially lead to welfare problems and in supermarkets we may see empty shelves,” Mr Mutimer said.

The NPA has also urged government to take a 'proactive approach' to talks with China on re-listing UK processing plants currently banned from exporting to the country as a result of previous Covid outbreaks.

It describes the growing export market for UK pork in China as 'an absolute vital lifeline’, but says this essential trade is, however, being hamstrung by the loss of China export licences.

Three major pork processing sites are currently affected, these being Ashton Under Lyne in Greater Manchester, Watton in Norfolk and Brechin in Scotland.

“The losses at these sites alone are amounting to around £50m a year, but as these are major regional hubs, the impact is much wider,” the NPA warned.