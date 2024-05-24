UK pig producers now have access to Vietnamese market

British pig producers will now have access to the Vietnamese market for the first time, in a deal estimated to be worth around £12m over the first five years.

Vietnamese authorities have today (24 May) given the go-ahead for selected pork sites across the UK to start commercial trade.

It follows a lengthy process of audits and negotiations led by UK government, AHDB and wider industry, including the UK Export Certification Partnership (UKECP), to open another new market for the UK’s pork sector.

Vietnam is a key target market for the sector, estimated to be worth £12 million to the pork sector over the first five years of trade.

Pork is the most favoured meat in the south east Asian country, with consumption outstripping domestic production.

UK access to the Vietnamese market is set to offer further opportunities to balance carcases and help underpin domestic pig prices.

Ouafa Doxon, AHDB senior market access manager, said the announcement was 'fantastic news' for the pork sector.

“UK pork is known around the world for its high quality and reputation and we look forward to our exporters developing opportunities in this new market.”

AHDB head of international trade development Jonathan Eckley added: “One of AHDB’s key strategic objectives is export development, working collaboratively with industry and government, to cultivate further opportunities for our red meat and dairy sectors.

"In anticipation of how our exporters can make the most of opportunities in Vietnam AHDB took part in the Food & Hotel Vietnam (FHV) trade show earlier this year."