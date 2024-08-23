UK pig sector sees lowest level of pork exports in nine years

The first half of 2024 saw the lowest level of UK pork exports in nine years, as the pig sector witnessed some challenges this year, new analysis shows.

At 148,200t, UK pigmeat exports for the first half of the year were down 2.4% compared with 2023 and were the lowest since 2015.

According to the AHDB's analysis, tight domestic supplies resulted in higher product pricing compared with other players on the global market, such as Brazil and the US.

With consumers globally still wary of their spending amid higher cost of living, it said affordability was a key market driver in regions such as China.

However, in June 2024, the UK exported just over 25,100t of pigmeat, an increase of nearly 4% compared with June last year.

The bulk of the volume was made up of offal at 12,300t, with fresh/frozen product accounting for 10,100t.

Although this is the second month to record year-on-year growth, larger declines in January, March and May have resulted in year-to-date figures easing, AHDB said.

The year-to-date volume decline is being driven by two product categories, fresh/frozen and bacon, losing 2,500t and 1,900t.

Offal volumes have been steady year-on-year, continuing to hold the largest market share (47%). Meanwhile, processed pigmeat and sausages have made small gains.

Similar to exports, UK pigmeat import volumes for June were up just over 4% year on year to 71,000t, with gains across all categories.

AHDB senior livestock analyst, Freya Shuttleworth said: “Again, looking at the year to date (January – June), movements have been mixed across months, with volume declines seen in March and May outweighed by volume growth in other months.

“Overall, imports in the first six months of the year have grown 1.4% compared with 2023 to 387,500t.

“However, this year-on-year growth is not universal across product categories. Processed pig meat and bacon have both lost import volume in H1 2024, down 3,100t and 1,800t, respectively.

“While fresh/frozen product holds the largest market share at 165,100t, it is the sausage category that has made the largest gain year on year, up 5,300t to 77,600t.”