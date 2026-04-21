UK pig sector unveils plan to drive environmental progress

The British pork sector has set out a new plan to cut its environmental impact, with a roadmap aimed at driving more sustainable production across the industry.

The Pork Environmental Roadmap, developed by an industry-led group and facilitated by AHDB, brings together data, technical insight and on-farm experience to assess current performance and set out a coordinated approach for improvement.

The move comes amid increasing scrutiny of livestock emissions and growing pressure on the sector to demonstrate measurable environmental progress to policymakers, retailers and consumers.

Early evidence suggests significant gains have already been made. A life cycle assessment shows the carbon footprint of British pork production has fallen by 18% between 2008 and 2023.

Over the same period, emissions linked to land use and land-use change dropped by 71%, reflecting improvements in feed sourcing and pig diet formulation, alongside wider efficiency gains across the supply chain.

The framework is intended to help producers meet evolving environmental expectations while strengthening the long-term resilience and competitiveness of British pork production.

It focuses on seven priority areas, including carbon, air and water quality, nutrient management, biodiversity, waste and recycling, and on-farm energy use.

Across these areas, the industry is placing emphasis on better data, consistent measurement and closer collaboration to deliver meaningful and measurable change.

Looking ahead, the plan outlines actions for 2026 to 2030, centred on strengthening the evidence base, scaling best practice and supporting the uptake of new technologies.

Progress will be monitored through regular five-yearly life cycle assessments, aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability over time.

Industry leaders said the roadmap marks a major step forward for the sector.

Hugh Crabtree MBE, chair of the steering group, said: “This roadmap is a significant step forward for the British pork sector.”

He added: “It provides a transparent picture of where we are today, highlights the substantial progress already made and sets out a credible path for continued improvement.”

He also called for continued engagement, saying: “If there are challenges to our findings, let's be hearing about them! We believe our progress to a more sustainable future will come from robust dialogue.”

Lizzie Wilson, chief executive of the National Pig Association, said the framework would support practical improvements on farm.

She said: “For producers, it’s about practical, achievable improvement. It supports better decision making, helps businesses prepare for future policy and market expectations, and reinforces the reputation of British pork as a sustainable, high-quality product.”

The sector says the plan will evolve as new data and innovation emerge, helping to drive ongoing environmental gains across British pork production.