UK pig sector urges support for Ukraine's struggling farmers

The pig sector has called on UK firms to offer support to their Ukrainian counterparts as the war has caused a crisis of an 'enormous scale'.

The Association of Ukrainian Pig Breeders has issued a plea for humanitarian assistance as the war generates a crisis for the country's pig industry.

It has contacted UK groups such as the National Pig Association (NPA) to request feed and veterinary products to help the 1,400-strong Ukrainian pig sector survive.

"The war, started by Russia, has caused a crisis of enormous scale that threatens the food security, particularly the animal protein supply," the Ukrainian body said.

"The industry is currently under extreme circumstances that are far from routine: vast areas are in close proximity to war zones, numerous pig producers cannot sell pigs to be slaughtered, some of them are isolated by occupiers and have no choice but to euthanise the animals.

"Traditional supply chains are broken: access to certain feed ingredients and veterinary products is limited due to problems with logistics as well as lack of revolving funds in sending collecting and shipping to Ukraine of any amount of products listed."

The message to the UK pork sector, as well as those around the world, lists certain feed ingredients and veterinary products needed to maintain the country's 3.6 million-strong pig herd.

The letter adds: "We highly appreciate any help as it might make the consequences of the war less devastating not only for the Ukrainian pig producers, but for the whole country."

Responding to the call for action, the NPA has urged UK pig firms to consider whether they would be able to provide support.

NPA vice chairman, Hugh Crabtree said: "The appalling situation in Ukraine is having hugely negative impacts in all parts of the country's economy.

"None more so than in livestock production and the intensive sectors are at particular risk."

He asked: "Can your company help or do you know of any system that is already in place to offer such help that others might be able to support?

He urged people to get in touch with him if they wanted to offer or were already involved with a support scheme, by emailing hugh@farmex.co.uk.