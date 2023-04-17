UK pork exporters gear up for two major Chinese meat trade shows

The Chinese market continues to be a major focus for pork exporters from the UK, with two of the most important meat industry shows taking place over the next month.

This week, exporters and the AHDB will exhibit at the China International Meat Industry Exhibition (CIMIE) to help boost British pig meat.

Exports of the meat are already up 28% in value on the same period last year, according to the latest figures from HMRC.

In January, almost 11,000 tonnes of pig meat was shipped to China, worth more than £18.5 million.

Despite a number of challenges in the market, the UK exported over 126,000 tonnes of pig meat to China last year, worth a staggering £203 million – resulting in China remaining the leading market for UK pork exports.

Held in Qingdao Cosmopolitan Exposition, from Thursday until Saturday, CIMIE attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world.

The show will be particularly important this year, being the first dedicated meat event since China has reopened its borders since the beginning of the pandemic.

Exporters, including AHDB’s export team, will be returning to CIMIE for the first time since November 2019 due to Covid-related travel restrictions, to showcase UK pork to thousands of potential buyers.

And next month, a further five exporters from the UK be at the British Meat Pavilion at China’s leading trade show for meat, SIAL China at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

The three-day show, which will host around 4,500 global exhibitors and over 150,000 visitors, runs from 18 – 20 May.

AHDB’s head of Asia Pacific Jonathan Eckley said exporters were 'excited' to be returning to China for the two major events.

“China remains the largest export market for our pork products and it’s imperative that we continue to build all important relationships with key importers, as face to face meetings are particularly important in China.

“It will be fantastic to be able to host the UK’s leading exporters in person in China for the first time since November 2019 and reconnect with our in-market stakeholders and showcase ‘Quality Pork from Britain’ at these professional industry shows.”