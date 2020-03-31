UK pork exporters look to maximise opportunities in Vietnam

Meat consumption quadrupled between 1990 and 2018 in Vietnam, presenting the UK with significant opportunities to export British pork

UK exporters have been armed with new information on the Vietnamese marketplace as work gets underway for British pork to gain access.

Vietnam is a valuable market for UK exports with the country importing around £1.7bn of red meat last year – almost a million tonnes of beef, lamb and pork.

Meat consumption needs far outstrip domestic production in the south-east Asian country.

Pork is by far the most favoured, but beef is growing in popularity, presenting even further opportunities in the future for UK exports.







AHDB has now launched the second instalment in its series of Country Focus reports to maximise the opportunities once access is granted.

Work between the levy board, Defra and APHA has been ongoing since 2017 to gain access to Vietnamese marketplace.

AHDB’s Head of Asia Pacific Jonathan Eckley said: “We continue to work with Defra and other industry bodies to open the market for pork.

"We hope that once access is granted, shipments will begin immediately – adding to the already impressive volumes being sent to the Asian marketplace.”

The new report shows that the EU is a major supplier of pork to Vietnam, with imports coming from Poland and Germany, with Russia and the US also key suppliers.

The report also looks at buying behaviours, projected growth in the economy and population, as well as consumer trends and concerns.

“The report shows that Vietnam has a vibrant economy and a youthful population that is increasingly experimenting with international cuisines," AHDB Retail Insight Analyst, Zoe Avison said.

“Meat consumption quadrupled between 1990 and 2018. Dairy consumption is also rapidly growing, particularly into foodservice with butter for bakeries and cheese for pizzas.

"Food safety is a key concern for Vietnamese consumers after a number of scares so British food has a great story to tell.”

The Vietnam report is accompanied by a second Country Focus report which explores opportunities in Canada – where the UK has had market access for pork, beef and lamb for around five years.

While the UK currently sends only small quantities of meat to Canada, latest trade data shows a significant increase last year, with exports of some cuts increasing tenfold.

According to the report, price is a top concern for Canadian consumers and has been for several years, as well as keeping healthy food affordable.

Convenience is also important in terms of both meal options and shopping experience, as many Canadian consumers are time-poor.

These latest report follows the first three editions which focused on the USA, China and Japan – launched at the Oxford Farming conference last year.