UK pork exports to Mexico move closer after delegation visit

An inspection of the UK’s pork market by Mexican inspectors has been branded ‘positive’ by industry leaders

Ambitions for Mexico to gain access to UK pork has moved a step closer after a recent delegation to inspect facilities was described as 'positive'.

The delegation of Mexican officials spent two weeks visiting abattoirs and processors to learn more about the UK’s pork production controls.

They also met with pork processors Cranswick, Karro and Tulip as well as viewing several cold storage facilities across the country.

The inspections formed part of ongoing work by the AHDB in partnership with Defra, to open the market for pork exports.







Mexico represents a major opportunity for the UK’s pork sector. It is the second largest importer of pork – accounting for nine per cent of total international trade.

In 2018, the country imported 1.2 million tonnes of pig meat, three quarters of which was fresh/frozen primary pork. The remainder was mostly offal.

The US is by far the dominant supplier, providing around 85 per cent of imports – with the majority of the remainder coming from Canada.

A few EU suppliers play a small part, with 8,500 tonnes of pig meat imported from Spain in 2018.

AHDB International Market Development Director, Dr Phil Hadley said: “The Mexican market represents a major opportunity for the UK pork sector with a rise in consumption and demand currently outstripping production capabilities.

“We are confident this inspection will be another step forward in the UK’s ambition to access this important market and build on our already impressive pork export figures.”