UK pork exports to US top £17m in first half of year

Pork exports from the UK to the United States topped £17 million in the first half of the year – up a massive 74 percent from the same time last year.

The United States is proving to be a growing market for red meat exports, with nearly 5,000 tonnes of pork shipped from January to June.

The US has also imported 805 tonnes of beef from the UK, worth £5.2 million, according to the latest figures from HMRC.

However, shipments will slow for the remainder of 2022 as the beef import quota has been filled, which means UK exporters now face a tariff of 26.4%.

And lamb from the UK could soon compliment the pork and beef export figures, with the first commercial shipments expected to commence later this year.

AHDB senior export manager, Susana Morris said the US continued to be an important market for the UK's red meat exports.

"While beef shipments are expected to slow, our pork exports remain strong and the prospect of UK lamb arriving in America later this year, provides us with a great deal of optimism for the remainder of 2022.”

Red meat exports to Canada have also increased significantly this year, with beef shipments up nearly 58 percent to 1,924 tonnes – worth £7.4 million.

Canada has also imported £4.8 million worth of pork, which is up 31%, and almost £1.5 million worth of lamb – up from £629,000 during the same period last year.

The US and Canada continue to be a key focus for exporters, with AHDB activity taking place throughout the year to help develop relationships with importers and grow shipments to both countries.

Last month, five of the US's most respected red meat importers joined a five-day mission to explore opportunities for UK lamb, ahead of the first commercial exports.

During their visit, the delegation attended the National Sheep Association's (NSA) Show in Malvern, where they got to meet key players in the UK sheep sector.