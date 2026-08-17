UK pork market exposed as Denmark plans major pig sector reforms

Denmark’s plans to overhaul pig farming could have major consequences for the UK pork market, with new environmental taxes and welfare rules expected to increase costs and potentially reduce production, according to AHDB analysis.

Denmark is the UK’s largest supplier of pig meat, accounting for around 21% of annual import volumes, meaning any fall in Danish output or exports could affect supplies and create opportunities for British producers.

The country remains one of Europe’s biggest pig producers, with a population of 12.3 million head in 2025, according to Eurostat.

Around 85% of Danish pork production is exported, with Germany, Poland and China among its major markets.

AHDB said the proposed reforms, many of which remain subject to consultation or further implementation, place environmental sustainability and animal welfare at the centre of Denmark’s agricultural policy.

One of the most significant measures would introduce a carbon tax on livestock emissions from 2030 as part of the country’s wider climate strategy.

The pig sector is also expected to face further investment requirements around manure management and emissions reduction, while more agricultural land could be allocated to wildlife and nature restoration.

At the same time, Denmark is considering a series of changes to pig welfare standards.

These include increasing the minimum weaning age from three to four weeks, phasing out routine tail docking and introducing tighter restrictions on antibiotic use.

Longer-term ambitions also include moving away from permanent sow confinement.

Financial incentive schemes are already being trialled to encourage producers to rear pigs with intact tails, allowing the practical and economic effects to be assessed before wider implementation.

AHDB analysis suggests the combination of environmental and welfare measures could increase production costs and potentially reduce Danish pig output.

Extending lactation periods, for example, could reduce the number of litters produced each year, while changes to housing and management systems would require further investment.

For a sector heavily dependent on exports, maintaining competitiveness while absorbing higher costs could become an increasing challenge.

AHDB said any reduction in Danish production could have consequences across the European pork market by tightening supplies and disrupting established trade flows.

The UK could be particularly exposed because of its reliance on Danish imports.

For British pig producers, lower Danish exports could create opportunities if processors and retailers seek alternative sources of pork.

However, AHDB cautioned that the impact is unlikely to be uniform across the market.

The Danish government has indicated that the sector will continue to target higher-value export products, meaning the effects could vary significantly between different pork categories.

AHDB said the reforms are also likely to be watched closely elsewhere in Europe as governments seek to balance food production with emissions reduction, environmental protection and higher animal welfare standards.

For the UK market, much will depend on how far the proposals progress and whether higher costs ultimately translate into lower Danish production and exports.