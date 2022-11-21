UK pork producers 'getting closer' to Vietnamese market sccess

UK pork producers are 'getting closer' to gaining access to the Vietnamese market, which is estimated to be worth £4m to the sector over the first five years of trade.

In December, AHDB and other industry representatives will be visiting Ho Chi Minh for the 2022 edition of Food and Hotel Vietnam (FHV).

The event is an international trade fair for food, beverages, hotels and restaurants, with other work ongoing to open the market for UK pork.

The three-day event will bring together exhibitors and buyers from across the hospitality and food service sector to create new business opportunities overseas.

As well as attending FHV, industry representatives and pork exporters from the UK will take part in a five-day mission, looking to establish leads with potential buyers.

This will put the UK pork sector in a good position to begin commercial shipments once market access is agreed, according to the AHDB.

In May, the levy organisation supported an audit inspection visit with Vietnamese authorities as part of its efforts to open the market for UK pork.

Vietnam is a key target market, estimated to be worth £4 million to the pork sector over the first five years of trade.

AHDB market access manager, Ouafa Doxon, said: “I’m pleased to say that the UK is getting closer to gaining access to the Vietnamese market.

"The audit was the result of the strong partnership between AHDB, industry and the UK government.”

The UK and Vietnam held their first trade meeting in three years earlier this year in a bid to increase cooperation across several sectors, including agriculture.

Both countries held a Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) as trade increased by 11% in the past year.

The UK government, which is looking to deepen trade relationships in the Indo-Pacific region, said the meeting looked at resolving market access barriers into each other’s economies.

The South East Asian country is among the fastest growing economies in the region, and is expected to become one of the world’s major economies by 2050.

It is a major exporter of agri produce, such as fresh tropical fruits and processed dairy, pork and poultry products.

Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt said the JETCO meeting looked to increase cooperation across several sectors, including agriculture and technology.

"They are a vital CPTPP member, and an important trading partner for the UK that demonstrates our Indo-Pacific tilt in action," she said.

"Our talks today strengthen ties between our nations, including resolving market access barriers into each other’s economies."