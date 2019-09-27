UK red meat bodies to promote exports to German market

British red meat organisations are looking to continue the growth of exports to Germany

UK red meat bodies are heading to the world's largest food trade fair in Germany next month to promote British exports despite the uncertainty of Brexit.

During the first six months of 2019, sheepmeat exports from the UK to Germany were up by 24% over the same period a year ago.

Red meat organisations, such as Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), will capitalise on this by raising the profile of British red meat in German-speaking markets.

Among the initiatives this year has been a major Welsh lamb promotion at the German National Barbeque Competition in Fulda in August, where around 10,000 people sampled the meat.







In Switzerland too, British lamb was represented in a trade foodservice MasterClass and an event in the British Embassy.

Exporters will now attend trade fair Anuga, taking place in Cologne on 5 October to 9, attended by over 150,000 visitors.

“It’s been an exceptionally busy year for us,” said HCC in-market representative Patricia Czerniak.

“The barbeque competition in particular was a great success, where we introduced Welsh lamb to new audience.”

During the first full year of funding, the Welsh government's Enhanced Export Programme has been successful in maintaining £156m worth of sales of Welsh red meat in established overseas markets.

Minister for rural affairs Lesley Griffiths said: “It’s brilliant to see Welsh red meat doing so well in Germany and reaching new markets.

“We are determined to support the industry in every way we can, through the likes of our Enhanced Export Programme, to ensure food businesses have the tools to be successful when they trade with Europe and further afield.”