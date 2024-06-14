UK red meat exporters look to rising demand for animal protein

Global opportunities for UK red meat exporters amid rising demand for animal protein have come under the spotlight at a major industry conference.

Delegates at the annual Red Meat Exports Conference heard about positive worldwide trends and patterns in trade production, as well as risks and challenges.

It comes as global demand for animal protein is growing, with pig meat, beef, and sheep meat consumption expected to rise by 11%, 10% and 15 % respectively by 2032.

Red meat exports from the UK last year were valued at £1.7 billion, equalling the record year in 2022, according to official figures.

At the conference, organised by AHDB, UK red meat exporters and representatives from UK government heard that the sector should be "rightly proud" of what it could offer the global market.

The levy board's chief executive, Graham Wilkinson said that with anticipated growth in the global appetite for animal protein, exports of world class British red meat products had never been more important.

"We have much to celebrate, not least with the value of red meat exports last year equalling the record set in 2022," he said.

"At last year’s conference we launched our Beyond Borders export strategy which set out our ambitions to help drive export growth.

“Since then, we’ve delivered a raft of activity to help ensure the opportunities for export of our world class red meat products are maximised globally."

This has included coordinating inward and outward trade missions, inspection visits of UK sites, participating in international trade shows and working to support the opening of new markets.

In doing so, Mr Wilkinson said AHDB had helped develop a broad portfolio of markets which was important to the trade for premium and variety meat, while offsetting risk.

“Our work on the ground in-market also plays a pivotal role in establishing and maintaining positive trading relationships. The China Meat Association (CMA) is a key partner with which AHDB has long standing relationship.

"We have been delighted to host an important delegation from China this week, showcasing our high-quality sustainably produced red meat products, culminating with their participation in our conference today."

Full year figures from HMRC show that exports were underpinned by the performance of exports of sheep meat, particularly to the EU.