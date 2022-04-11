UK red meat exports almost double to US, figures show

The US imported more than £3 million worth of red meat from the UK in January – almost double the amount shipped in the same month last year.

According to the latest figures from HMRC, exports of pork rose almost 50% to 592 tonnes, valued at £1.8 million – up from £1.2 million in January 2021.

Beef shipments increased from a modest 22 to 220 tonnes – worth a healthy £1.3 million.

Market access was granted in March 2020, following the US’s longstanding ban on UK beef – introduced in the wake of the BSE outbreak in 1996.

However, the AHDB has warned that UK beef exports would slow this year as the US beef import quota had been filled.

Senior export manager for the Americas, Susana Morris said: “The figures for January are very encouraging and our pork exports to the US continue to grow.

"Unfortunately, we are expecting our beef exports to decrease in the year ahead, as exporters now face a tariff of 26.4 per cent, making it very difficult for the UK to compete on cost.”

Lamb from the UK could soon compliment the pork and beef export figures, with the first commercial shipments expected to commence later this year.

The US remains a key target market for exporters, with industry work ongoing to raise the profile of pork, beef and lamb from the UK to buyers across the country.

Last month, more than 40 key influencers in America got to sample pork and beef from the UK at an AHDB-organised meat and cheese tasting event in Los Angeles.

Guests also got to meet with exporters to learn about Britain’s high animal welfare standards and traceability.

Ms Morris said this was the first time the AHDB had organised a tasting event in the US: "We were delighted with the reception and feedback from our American guests.

“We had a great deal of interest from buyers, chefs and butchers, who were shown cuts of red meat that differ to those in the US.

"They were also extremely interested in the UK’s high animal welfare standards and our hormone-free meat – all of which makes our red meat appetising to American consumers.”

The following week, AHDB attended the first-ever SIAL America food and drink show to fly the flag for beef, pork and cheese from the UK.

Held in Las Vegas, the event attracted importers from across the US, as well as food service companies, distributors, retailers and wholesalers.

Ms Morris said: “We know that the US presents many opportunities for our red meat exporters, so AHDB is committed to showcasing our products to buyers across the US.

"We will continue to attend trade shows and host our own activities in this market, to help build on these impressive export figures in the year ahead.”