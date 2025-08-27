UK red meat exports hit £966m on soaring global demand

UK red meat exports surged to £966 million in the first six months of 2025, almost 10% higher than last year, as strong prices offset tighter cattle supplies.

Between January and June, red meat exports, including offal, were worth £966 million, according to the latest HMRC figures.

Although overall beef export volumes fell by nearly 9% due to tight cattle supplies, the value of shipments to the EU – including offal – climbed by 19% to £323 million.

Jonathan Eckley, AHDB international trade development director, said that having a broad spread of markets across both EU and non-EU destinations was vital in supporting growth.

He said: “Despite tight supply, it was encouraging to see a 2% increase in fresh and frozen beef shipments to France which is a key market for UK exporters.

“The value of fresh and frozen shipments to non-EU markets like Canada, Ghana and Japan also highlights diversity of markets which is pivotal in terms of carcase balance and maximising opportunities for exports in as many markets as possible.”

Pig meat exports rose by 5% in volume, led by increased shipments to China – the UK’s largest overseas market for pork.

Offal exports also grew by almost 7% year-on-year, reaching 75,000 tonnes, while the export value of Quality British sausages surged by 16.5% to just over £9 million.

Sheep meat exports, including offal, saw one of the strongest increases, up 18% in volume to 47,462 tonnes and 15% in value to £347 million.

Shipments to non-EU destinations recorded a 29% rise in volume (3,142 tonnes) and a 43% jump in value (£12.5 million).

Mr Eckley said the results from the first half of the year reflected “a strong performance for our red meat exports as a whole”, underlining the global demand for high-quality British products and the importance of building connections across international markets.

He stressed the value of AHDB’s in-market teams, who “play a pivotal role in maintaining the reputation of our produce and helping our exporters make new business connections, as well as enhancing existing relationships”.

Events such as the inward mission earlier this year, he added, allow overseas buyers to see UK production first-hand, “which is where events like our inward mission earlier this year help pay real dividends for levy payers”.

Looking ahead, Mr Eckley said AHDB would continue to deliver a full programme of support for levy payers.