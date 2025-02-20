UK red meat exports reach record level as beef demand grows

Global appetite for beef helped the value of the UK’s red meat exports to reach its highest level, worth £1.77 billion last year.

Full year figures from HMRC show that in 2024 red meat exports, including offal, surpassed the previous record set in 2022.

Exports were underpinned by the performance of beef shipments to Europe and further afield.

The value of beef, lamb and pig meat exports in 2024 as a whole increased 3.3 percent on year earlier levels.

Demand for beef was particularly evident, with the value of shipments to the EU up 10.9% in value to £577.1m and 4.7% in volume to 114,000 tonnes.

All main EU markets reported growth, particularly France and the Netherlands with shipments worth £202.7m (up 10.6%) and £115.8m (up 24.6%) respectively.

Markets where red meat exporters and the AHDB has been active such as Ghana and South Africa also featured in the top five non-EU destinations for beef exports.

Jonathan Eckley, AHDB international trade development director, said the levy organisation was 'delighted' with these latest figures.

He said: "2024 was a strong year for our red meat exports as a whole, with a new record being set for the value of our shipments.

"The performance of beef exports was particularly encouraging with the importance of the European market."

Total beef offal exports were up 15.2% on the year, adding £70.3m to the sector, and an increase of £9.3m over the value recorded in 2023.

The success of beef offal exports also illustrates the role that carcase balance plays in adding value to the UK sector.

Mr Eckley said: "Finding markets that prize cuts with low demand on the domestic market plays a pivotal role in adding value to the sector.”

While sheep meat export volumes eased on the year, overall value increased by 6% to nearly £600 million.

France remains the UK’s largest market for UK sheep meat exports with the value increasing by 12.8% on the year to £330 million.

Despite total pig meat exports also easing on the year, pig meat offal exports were positive to the UK’s two largest markets, China and the Philippines.

Pig meat offal shipments to China were up 19% in volume (78,600 tonnes) and worth £101 million (up 1.8%).

Pig meat offal exports to the Philippines increased by 35.5% and were worth £24.5 million (up 20.5%).

Mr Eckley said that, despite sheep meat exports facing some challenges, shipments to France underlined the importance of this market.

"The EU continues to be an important market for our products, underlined by our recent launch of the Quality Meat from Britain website," he said.

“While it’s also important to recognise the challenges that have faced the international pig meat sector, the figures for pig meat offal to China and the Philippines are encouraging.

"Similarly to beef offal, it again illustrates the importance of carcase balance and the value add it can deliver for our levy payers."