UK red meat exports up on pre-pandemic levels

Exports of red meat from the UK were worth more than £1.45 billion in 2021 – up £33 million on pre-pandemic levels despite a challenging year for exporters.

Many markets increased imports of UK red meat, in particular in Asia, figures by AHDB show, despite a number of factors impacting trade last year.

The Asian marketplace continues to be incredibly important for the UK pork sector, representing 55% of pig meat exports in 2021.

Last year, pork exports to the Philippines increased three-fold and shipments to South Korea doubled.

And while China - the biggest export market for UK pork - imported 16% less pork last year than 2020, it was still home to 42% of all pork exports, with shipments of offal up 17%.

Japan, which opened its doors to UK beef in 2019, also saw a 48 percent increase in shipments last year.

The EU still remains a key market for beef exports, representing 71% of beef shipments from the UK, but AHDB says third country markets are growing.

At the organisation's recent red meat export conference, exporters were told that overseas trade continues to provide a significant boost to the livestock sector.

AHDB’s International Market Development Director, Dr Phil Hadley highlighted to delegates that UK red meat exports were worth £1.45bn last year.

“With the EU exit and the liberalisation of trade for the UK, the impact of Covid and the complete shut-down of food service, increased cost of production which has created price pressures in the supply chain and now conflict in Eastern Europe, never has there been a more challenging time.

“But last year, red meat exports were worth £1.45 billion... if we didn’t have these strong export markets, the impact would be felt all the way back to the farm.

"That’s why building on existing and new markets is so important for the entire livestock sector,” Dr Hadley said.

Delegates also heard about ongoing discussions with China to open the market for UK sheep meat, as well as efforts to secure access for pork in Vietnam.

AHDB market access manager, Ouafa Doxon said: “Work has been ongoing since 2017 to open the market in Vietnam for UK pork, but when Covid hit, audits were put on hold.

“We are delighted to report that this has paid off because a few weeks ago the Vietnamese authorities agreed to an audit which is expected to take place in spring of this year.”

Opportunities are also in the Middle East and Africa for UK sheep meat, specifically Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Oman and Bahrain.

The conference included a presentation from Kent Bacus, the senior director of international trade for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), based in Washington.

He highlighted the importance of establishing stronger bilateral trade terms between the UK and the US, with the US beef import quota already over 80% filled for the entire year.

Once filled, the tariff will rise to 26.4 %, making it very difficult for UK exporters to compete on costs.