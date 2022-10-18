UK red meat sector showcasing best of British at SIAL Paris

The UK red meat sector is currently showcasing the best of British in Paris at SIAL – one of the world’s most influential food fairs.

Red meat companies from across the country are attending the trade event (15-19 October), which attracts over 320,000 trade visitors from 200 countries.

With every major meat exporting nation attending, the event is seen as vital for UK red meat exporters to have a strong presence.

Eight Scottish companies are attending the event, where Quality Meat Scotland’s (QMS) stand is highlighting the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status of Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb.

The Specially Selected Pork brand is also being promoted to importers from around the world, as the red meat levy board works to expand global trade opportunities.

Tom Gibson, director of market development at QMS, said increasing trade with high value export markets was high on the agenda.

“SIAL Paris is a fantastic chance for our exporters to foster such meaningful relationships," he explained.

"We will grasp the opportunity to highlight the exceptional beef, sheep and pig producers of Scotland to a global audience of buyers.”

Visitors to the newly designed QMS stand have the opportunity to view, discuss and sample products supplied by AK Stoddart, Scotbeef and Browns Food Group.

Kate Rowell, QMS Chair who is attending the show, said: “It is vital that Scotland’s exporters have a strong presence, reinforcing the credentials that set Scotch apart from competitors, and being confident in our position as a leader on the global stage.”

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), which also has a stand, said it was ready to build on export success for Welsh red meat following the first shipment of Welsh Lamb to America.

HCC is leading a delegation of PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef exporters at the show, meeting current customers and establishing new links to help grow an export trade already worth £210m a year to the Welsh economy.

Addressing delegates at SIAL Paris, HCC Chair Catherine Smith highlighted that international demand for Wales’ red meat products was strong.

"We have already seen a 22% increase of exports of Welsh Lamb to Europe compared to last year and an incredible 227% increase in exports to new markets," she said.

"There is a real appetite for our renowned red meat brands and that demand for Welsh red meat is growing by the day."

As well as highlighting the importance of European export markets to the sector, Ms Smith also paid tribute to Welsh farmers’ efforts in producing food sustainably.

"Independent research shows that lamb and beef produced in Wales has a lower carbon footprint compared with that from other parts of the world.

"We rely on healthy soils, natural rainwater and a respect for the land which has been instilled in us through generations.

"We are committed to becoming a global exemplar of how to produce quality food, sustainably and efficiently."