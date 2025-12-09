UK regenerative farming platform launches major Spanish pilot

UK regenerative farming expertise is going international as Soil Association Exchange launches a major pilot in Spain with three leading food brands to strengthen Europe’s climate-resilient food system.

Soil Association Exchange — already working with more than 2,000 farmers across 4% of UK farmland — is expanding into Europe for the first time.

The new programme will help farms across Murcia, Valencia, Andalusia, Aragon and Catalonia measure environmental performance, respond to tightening regulations and build supply chains capable of withstanding escalating climate risks.

For UK farmers, the expansion also strengthens opportunities for shared learning, market alignment and future export potential in regenerative production. The pilot will begin with eight farms, with plans to expand into other European countries after the first phase.

Exchange’s farmer-led sustainability platform, originally developed in the UK, has been adapted for Spanish conditions and datasets. It assesses performance across six core areas: soil health, water, carbon, biodiversity, animal welfare and social impact.

Local advisors in Spain will help farmers interpret results and adopt practical improvements. For participating growers, the system offers clearer insights into soil function, potential input savings and better market access for verified regenerative produce.

The launch comes as southern Europe faces mounting pressure from drought, extreme weather and rising expectations for environmental reporting. The European Environment Agency recently warned that “Europe is the fastest warming continent in the world,” with climate impacts now threatening food security, ecosystems and supply chain stability.

By giving farmers detailed baselines and tailored guidance, Exchange aims to accelerate resilience across the region. The platform will also connect farms to new funding through Exchange Market, which enables businesses to invest directly in on-farm emissions reductions.

In the UK, the model has already delivered strong results. Exchange works with major retailers, processors and banks, and after taking part, 80% of farmers say they expect to become more profitable, while 90% plan to change practices.

Joseph Gridley, CEO of Soil Association Exchange, said the move builds on years of learning: “We’ve spent years learning what works on UK farms, and now we're translating that knowledge into the European landscape.” He stressed that combining technology with local expertise is essential to tackle issues such as water scarcity and soil decline.

CrowdFarming co-founder Gonzalo Úrculo said the partnership offers the insights needed to scale regenerative agriculture. He added that the ambition is to extend the model across Europe from 2026.

innocent drinks, which backs grower innovation through its Farmer Innovation Fund, said the collaboration would give producers “practical, data-driven support” while strengthening long-term supply chains.

Riverford, which already uses Soil Association Exchange across its UK growers, said extending the same depth of insight to European suppliers is vital. Regenerative farming lead Harriet Bell said the Exchange provides “the practical, data-driven support we need to back our growers and improve together.”

With climate pressures intensifying across the continent, the partners say the Spanish pilot marks an important step in building food systems that are both environmentally robust and economically resilient — and a blueprint that could shape regenerative agriculture across Europe in the years ahead.