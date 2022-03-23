UK removes US maize import tariffs to secure feed supplies

The government has announced that from 1 June it will remove the 25% import tariff on maize imported to the UK from the United States.

The decision to lift the tariff aims to help mitigate the now limited maize exports coming from Ukraine and Russia amid the ongoing war.

Figures show that around 27 percent of the UK’s maize imports come from Ukraine.

The move, announced today (23 March), will also improve the ability of the agri-supply chain to maintain a continued supply of animal feed to UK farmers.

The 25% import tariff on US maize was part of a group of import tariffs applied on US goods in retaliation for ‘Section 232’ tariffs imposed by the US to UK exports of steel and aluminium in 2018 under then President Donald Trump.

Since the tariff was applied, no maize has been imported to the UK from the United States.

Since 1 January 2022, the EU removed the 25% tariff on imported maize from US, whereas the UK chose to retain it.

The Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), an industry trade association, said today's announcement would be welcomed by the livestock sector.

Since the start of the war, the agri-supply body has been urging for more action to facilitate the continued supply of inputs to UK agriculture, such as animal feed.

Ed Barker, head of policy at AIC, said: “AIC has been pressing government to review the 25% import tariff on US maize since the end of 2021.

“However, there will continue to be challenges arising from the war in Ukraine that will have negative impacts on the wider agri-supply chain.

"Government must work closely with the agri-supply industry to find appropriate resolutions.

"No policy or legislative responses should be considered off the table.”