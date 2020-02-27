UK retail egg sales grow by 50% in ten years

Growth is primarily being driven by shoppers aged 18-44, who ate an average of 249 eggs per household in 2019

Retail egg sales in the UK have grown year-on-year for more than a decade according to the latest data issued by British Lion.

Following thirteen years of growth, research shows that 2019 sales volume rose by 3.4 percent on the previous year, to 6.6bn eggs.

This equates to additional sales of around 220 million eggs. Eggs sales value also saw positive growth of 2.5% in 2019, to a total value of around £942 million.

With the nutritional benefits of eggs helping sales to skyrocket in line with the trend for healthy eating, all consumer demographics are buying more eggs.







However, growth is primarily being driven by shoppers aged 18-44, who ate an average of 249 eggs per household in 2019, which is up 61% since 2008.

The growth from shoppers with larger households with children is a continuing trend and shows families remain crucial to volume growth.

Andrew Joret, chairman of the British Egg Industry Council, said this growth is 'phenomenal' for an established market with high penetration.

"Eggs are now much more than a staple fridge item for all consumers as they seek healthy meal solutions," he said.

Sales have remained positive this year too, with the latest four-week volume and value figures showing growth of 4.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

"We have high expectations for the year ahead, driven by our £1m marketing campaign which will continue to deliver the health, safety, taste and convenience messaging that makes eggs so appealing to consumers across the nation," Mr Joret said.