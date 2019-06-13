UK retailers sign pledge to slash food waste by 2030

10.2 million tonnes of food is wasted annually after leaving the farm gate, worth around £20bn

Supermarkets have signed a government pledge to help halve food waste by 2030 and raise public awareness of the issue through a week of action.

More than 100 of the biggest players in food, including all of the UK’s major supermarkets, have signed the pledge.

They include the likes of Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Sainsbury’s, Starbucks, Tesco and Nestlé.

The pledge asks retailers to use their voice and profile to 'empower and encourage' citizens, including the younger generation.

Currently in the UK an estimated 10.2 million tonnes of food and drink are wasted annually after leaving the farm gate, worth around £20 billion.

It is estimated that UK householders spend £15 billion every year on food that could have been eaten but ends up being thrown away, equating to £500 a year for the average household.

It comes as food waste is seen as a growing critical issue, especially from an environmental and social perspective.

Defra Secretary Michael Gove said the UK is showing 'real leadership' in this area, but highlighted how each year millions of tonnes of food is still wasted.

He invited organisations to apply for the second round of more than £6 million funding under the government’s scheme to slash food waste.

It comes as the UK backs the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 to help halve food waste by 2030, report on progress and prioritise action.