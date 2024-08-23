UK's fresh produce sector sounds alarm over upcoming border checks

The UK's fresh produce sector is sounding the alarm about the potential cost implications of upcoming border checks on imported goods from the EU.

The Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC) warns that the sector, which includes fruit, vegetables, cut flowers, and plants, could see price rises unless the government takes action to delay or revise the checks set to roll out in January 2025.

Nigel Jenney, chief executive of the FPC, expressed deep concerns during an interview with BBC Radio 4 today, highlighting that the sector remains in the dark about the specifics of these checks.

Despite ongoing consultations with the government, there is no definitive confirmation regarding the scope of the regulations or which products will be affected.

“This is a hospital pass from the previous government,” Mr Jenney remarked, emphasising the frustration within the industry.

"We are simply waiting for confirmation of when these checks will begin to occur and which products will be within the controls, and we simply don't have it at this time after years of waiting."

The implications of these checks are far-reaching. If the regulations go into full effect, it could mean over 2,000 vehicles per week bringing fresh produce into the UK will be subject to stringent controls.

The FPC is concerned that preparing for these checks could lead to significant costs for both the industry and consumers, especially if the checks turn out to be unnecessary.

Mr Jenney said: “The current border strategy also undermines UK horticultural production of many of our favourite home grown fruit & veg.

“It’s essential we import both seed and young plants to support UK production of Many crops including tomatoes and many more. The delays and risks imposed by the previous governments border strategy is immense.”

While the FPC acknowledges that these checks are a consequence of Brexit and necessary for maintaining biosecurity, the body is advocating for a cost-effective and clear implementation strategy.

“There's two aspects here,” explained Mr Jenney. “On the basis of the regulations, they are based on risk from a biosecurity point of view, so risk of potential pests and diseases.

“If the government confirms that many of these products are low risk, the controls don't need to happen and the costs don't need to be incurred.

"However, what we should remember is that the broader strategy that has been adopted by the previous government, which is so enormously expensive that these costs cannot be absorbed by the industry.

“As industry, we've been proactive,” he continued. “We have cost-effective solutions to ensure UK consumers can continue to enjoy great fresh produce at affordable prices, but we are being undermined by our own government.”

The FPC is calling on the government to provide immediate clarity on when the checks will be implemented and which products will be affected.

Without this information, the sector faces potential disruptions that could lead to higher prices for consumers and reduced availability of fresh produce.