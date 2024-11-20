UK's largest goat milk producer donates £17,000 to charities

St Helen’s Farm, the UK’s largest goat’s milk producer, has extended its ‘goodness grants’ funding pot to donate almost £17,000 to charities across the UK.

The farm's initiative encourages not-for-profit organisations and charities to apply for funds of up to £5,000 to support projects doing good in local communities.

The York-based producer initially launched the initiative with a £10,000 total grant pot, but following a review, it has extended this and has now donated £17,000 to five charities.

These include Made-Well near Exeter, which provides experiences for those living with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, mental illness and loneliness.

It also includes Stepping Stones Project in Castle Douglas, whose mission is to ease food poverty and create food dignity by maintaining a "Larder Open to All".

The grant for the Stepping Stones project will be used to provide “Kitchen Starter Packs” for those who have been given their own house, but who need support starting out with kitchen basics.

The packs will include appliances such as slow cookers and air fryers, to help with cost-effective cooking, as well as kitchen utensils and supermarket gift cards.

Meanwhile, the funding for Made-Well will be utilised to resurfacing its inclusive children's play area, to offer better access for all.

Bill Randles, managing director at St Helen’s Farm, said he was 'blown away' by some of the work being done by charities.

“When we originally launched our goodness grants initiative, we pledged to giveaway £10,000 to good causes.

"However, while reviewing the applications, we were blown away by some of the work being done across the UK.

"So we made the decision to increase our funding pot, to allow us to fund projects by five different charities."

He added: “These projects really will deliver ‘goodness’ for their local communities, and we’re pleased to be able to play a role in helping to bring them to life.”

Others charities receiving funds through this year's ‘goodness grants’ are Tremorfa Nursery, Ffrindiau Ysgol Pennant and Hapurhey Neighbourhood Project.

The initiative follows St Helen’s Farm’s work last year which saw it raise over £28,000 for charity Hope for Justice, which works to end modern slavery across the UK.