UK's largest Waygu beef producer aims to double production by 2025

The UK's largest Waygu beef producer is planning to more than double its production by 2025 due to growing demand for the premium meat.

Warrendale Wagyu, based in Yorkshire, currently processes 130 cattle a week from its 500-strong farmer network.

However, due to growing demand from the highly-prized meat, the business said it was now looking to increase its number of farming partners to "realise its ambition".

More farmers were needed "at every stage of the process, from dairy farmers to calf rearers and finishing farms".

According to figures, British Wagyu is the fastest growing breed in the UK – up 30 percent in 2022.

Famed for its melt-in-the-mouth tenderness, Wagyu, which originates from Japan, is highly prized around the world, and usually attracts a high price tag.

Warrendale’s managing director, Tom Richardson, said there was an increased effort over the next five years on improving quality while focussing on the industry’s net zero target.

"Ultimately, our goal is to protect the premium quality whilst growing the full supply chain sustainably and this was our opportunity to be completely unified on this with all our partners and customers"

Detailing its consumer home delivery service, the company said it is now delivering between 200 and 500 parcels each week directly to UK homes.

The business said that over a quarter of these customers (28%) are 25- to 34-year-olds.

It explained how its gaining exposure to the important ‘TikTok generation’ by “selling the meal, not the meat” through digital marketing strategies.

Mr Richardson said: "British Wagyu is the fastest growing breed in the UK... we’re confident that together we can increase this even further over the coming years."