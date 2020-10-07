UK's oldest agri toy specialist launches 'Farm in a Box'

Britains has launched a new farm toy for children as the brand approaches its 100th year anniversary in 2021

Europe's oldest specialist in agricultural toys has announced its latest launch - Farm in a Box - as the brand prepares to celebrate its 100-year milestone.

Farm toy brand Britains' has launched a new product, which includes a cardboard box that is able to unfold into a farmyard scene.

Included inside is an authentic 1:32 scale model John Deere tractor, a trailer, loader, hay bales, fencing and livestock.







A first of its kind for the brand, Farm in a Box is able fold out to double up as a trailer attachment, milking parlour, animal pens and stables.

Claire Ridley, Head of EU Brands at TOMY, which owns Britains, said it was an exciting time as the brand approached its 100th year anniversary in 2021.

The brand launched its first toy Britains Model Home Farm in 1921, which consisted of 30 farm figures and animals, along with the first vehicle the ‘4F’ Tumbrel Cart.

Ms Ridley said: "The brand has gone from strength to strength throughout its reign as a leading agricultural toy brand, constantly adapting to resonate with all generations, old and new.

“Britians is lucky to have such a core fan base, many of which are farming enthusiasts and we’re seeing the fun of the farmyard becoming more and more popular with a range of families.

"Farm in a Box is a fantastic edition to our ‘everyday play’ portfolio as it can introduce new audiences into the world of farming fun, while giving existing fans a new platform to enhance playtime."

The toy is suitable for young farmers ages 3 years and up, and is priced at RRP £24.99.