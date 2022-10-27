UK’s only organic awards honouring farmers set to open

The Best of Organic Market Awards - the UK’s only organic awards which honour farmers and food producers - are set to open for entries next week.

Now in their tenth year the bi-annual 'BOOM' awards are a celebration of organic farming, as well as businesses in beauty and wellbeing, fashion and textiles.

The Soil Association Certification's awards aim to highlight the range of organic-certified businesses working in the UK.

This year entry to the BOOMs is open from Tuesday 1 November for one month only – with the closing date of 1 December.

Alex Cullen, marketing director for Soil Association Certification, said the organic market had 'exploded' since 2019.

And despite the current challenging times, it continues to show great resilience, he added.

"We are confident that the market will grow from strength to strength as more consumers choose sustainable and planet friendly products.

"The organic standard offers people the reassurance that food has been produced in a way that works with nature to protect soil, encourage wildlife and help tackle the climate crisis.

"The organic brands, retailers and businesses of today demonstrate amazing innovation, even in the face of huge disruptions and challenges."l.

Soil Association Certification business development manager, Sophie Kirk, said that despite the challenges facing farmers, there continued to be "extraordinary innovation and diversification amongst organic farm businesses".

"[They] are raising the bar to deliver efficiencies on farm and environmental and ethical benefits such as biodiversity, animal welfare, carbon capture and soil health.

"We continue to see new entrants entering the organic sector and are looking forward to seeing a record number of entries for the Best of Organic Farming Awards – over and under 10 hectares."

Entry is open for just a month until 1 December, with the awards ceremony taking place on 5 July 2023.