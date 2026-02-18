UK's top young shepherds head to Paris for elite competition

Four of the UK’s brightest young sheep farmers will take on Europe’s best in Paris this weekend after being selected to represent their nations at the European Shepherd of the Year competition.

The prestigious contest, held on 21 February, brings together top young shepherds from across Europe in a demanding mix of written tests and practical challenges.

Competitors will be assessed on everything from breed recognition and prime lamb selection to animal health expertise, showcasing the full range of modern shepherding skills under pressure.

Each of the four UK representatives earned their place by winning their regional heats.

Representing England is Tom Garlick, the reigning NSA Next Generation Shepherd of the Year Champion, who farms alongside his parents in Hereford and is part of the NSA Next Generation Ambassadors programme.

Wales’ contender, Evan Turner, celebrates his 18th birthday this month and secured his place after winning at NSA Welsh Sheep last May.

Scotland will be represented by Kiera Smith from Aberdeenshire, who triumphed at NSA Highland Sheep, while Northern Ireland’s Jack Maxwell completes the UK line-up following his success at NSA Sheep NI.

NSA Technical Communications Officer Anna Wilson will accompany the group to Paris and described the event as “a once in a lifetime opportunity”.

She said the competitors had already demonstrated “excellent shepherding skills” and now had the chance to compete with “the best young shepherds in Europe”.

The association also thanked Pickstock Foods for sponsoring the UK team, enabling what Ms Wilson called a “memorable and hugely beneficial experience”.

The competition highlights the depth of young talent emerging within the UK sheep sector, as a new generation of farmers prepares to take on both national and international stages.

Later this year, the NSA will once again stage its Next Generation Shepherd of the Year competition at the NSA Sheep Event on 28 July at the Three Counties Showground in Worcestershire.