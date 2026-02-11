UK secures 157 new solar schemes amid concerns over land use priorities

A record 157 new solar projects have been approved under the government’s latest renewables auction, a move ministers say strengthens energy security but which is also raising fears about agricultural land being diverted away from food production.

The latest Contracts for Difference round has delivered what the government says is Britain’s largest clean energy auction to date, covering solar, onshore wind and tidal schemes.

In total, 4.9GW of solar capacity has been secured, alongside major new onshore wind projects and tidal stream developments. Combined with last month’s offshore wind results, the government has now contracted 14.7GW of new renewable power – enough to supply the equivalent of 16 million homes.

However, the scale of new solar development is likely to intensify debate within the farming sector, where concerns have been growing about the long-term impact of energy infrastructure on domestic food production.

Farm groups have repeatedly warned that renewable expansion must not come at the expense of the UK’s ability to produce food, particularly as food security has risen up the political agenda in recent years.

Ministers argue the auction is essential to deliver clean power by 2030, reduce bills and protect the UK from volatile fossil fuel markets.

The government said new onshore wind has been agreed at £72.24/MWh and solar at £65.23/MWh, both “over 50% cheaper” than the £147/MWh cost of building and operating new gas power stations.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Clean British power is the right choice for our country.”

He added that backing wind and solar at scale would help drive bills down while protecting families and businesses from the “fossil fuel rollercoaster”.

Successful projects include West Burton solar farm, which has secured a contract as the largest solar project ever to win government support, alongside major new wind developments such as the Imerys Wind Farm in Cornwall.

The auction is expected to unlock a further £5bn in private investment and support up to 10,000 jobs, according to the government.

Some argue that solar schemes can be combined with grazing or other dual-use farming systems, but critics say large-scale developments still risk reducing productive capacity in key agricultural areas.

For many in the farming sector, the rapid expansion of solar farms continues to raise questions about land use priorities and the balance between energy generation and domestic food production.

The expansion is expected to intensify calls for a clearer national strategy on how renewable infrastructure can be delivered without undermining food security.