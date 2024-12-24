UK secures special protected status for 39 food products in Japan

The UK has secured special protected status as geographical indications for a further 39 British food and drink products in Japan.

Iconic food products such as Ayrshire New Potatoes, Orkney Beef and Carmarthen Ham will now benefit from protected status in the fourth largest economy.

It means British businesses can export to Japan with confidence that their products are protected against imitation.

The news has been welcomed by food and drink businesses as it could see a boost to British exports to Japan.

The country's population of 124 million has a strong appetite for international food and drink, highlighting the commercial opportunities for premium British products.

A Geographical indication (GI) is an intellectual property right used on products that have qualities or characteristics attributable to a specific geographical origin.

Notable examples include Scotch Whisky, Welsh Lamb and Melton Mowbray Pork Pies.

Food, drink and agricultural products with a geographical connection or that are made using traditional methods can be registered and protected as intellectual property.

The protections safeguard British food and drink products with a distinct local identity, supporting jobs and tourism in mainly rural areas and boosting local growth.

The latest batch of GIs follows 37 that gained protection in the country earlier this year, including Cornish Pasties and Anglesey Sea Salt.

Announcing the news, Food Minister Daniel Zeichner said: "We are committed to growing trade opportunities for British producers around the world as part of our Plan for Change.

“With the new agreement between the UK and Japan, consumers will now be able to chew over their choices with confidence, knowing they’re getting the quality and reputation that British food is known for.”

Further British GIs have been recognised across the world in recent months, with 14 UK GIs including Welsh Laverbread, Vale of Evesham Asparagus and London Cure Smoked Salmon granted protection in Iceland on 4 December .

This was made under the Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Iceland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, and the Kingdom of Norway.