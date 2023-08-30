UK sheep exports see demand boost while pork and beef shipments fall

The value of UK sheep meat exports in the first half of 2023 have seen a boost due to EU demand and the recovery of post-pandemic markets in the Middle East.

From January to June sheep meat exports, including offal, were worth £277million – up 12.9% on the year - and volumes stood at 43,374 tonnes – up 16.1% on the year.

The latest figures from HMRC also show the value of shipments to the EU during the period was up 12.9% on the year at £263.8m while volumes rose by 15.5% on the year.

Exports to non-EU countries increased by 14.1% in value year-on-year, while volume was up by 25.5%.

This included exports worth £3.9m to Kuwait – up 20.9% on the year, £780,500 to the United Arab Emirates – an increase of 2.8% on the year and a 122% increase in value of shipments to Jordan worth over £135,000.

Jonathan Eckley, AHDB head of international trade development, said the value of UK sheep meat exports in the first half of the year had been very encouraging.

He said: “Post-pandemic demand in the Middle East in particular is welcome as the region represents one of AHDB’s key strategic markets for the sheep meat sector.”

The performance of sheep meat exports contributed to the overall value of red meat exports remaining stable in the first half of the year.

From January to June red meat exports were worth £860 million – up marginally on the same period in 2022.

However, pig meat exports volumes for the first half of 2023 were down 22.9%, with the value falling marginally by 0.5%.

For the beef sector, export volumes for the period plummeted by 21.7% and in value by 10.4%.

Mr Eckley said carcase balance remained an important factor for both the beef and pork sectors, with fifth quarter products playing a key role.

"For the beef sector, offal exports to third country markets were up 8% on the year in the first half of 2023, largely driven by demand from West Africa," he added.

“Subdued demand, particularly from some Asian markets, coupled with lower production have been the primary drivers behind the drop in pig meat exports for the first half of this year.

"However, demand for fifth quarter has remained robust, with only a marginal decline. China remains a key market and we saw an increase in the volume of fifth quarter exports there of 16% in the first half on the year."