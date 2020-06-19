UK sheep meat exports down 27 percent in April

AHDB said sheep meat export volumes were expected to contract due to the coronavirus crisis in both the UK and Europe (Photo: John Eveson/Flpa/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)

UK fresh and frozen sheep meat exports suffered a 27 percent drop in April due to impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, new analysis shows.

Exports totalled just over 6,100 tonnes last month, down 2,300 tonnes year-on-year, according to HMRC data.

During the first four months of 2020, UK exports have declined 5,600 tonnes, to 24,600 tonnes - representing a decrease of over 18 percent.

Rebecca Wright, AHDB red meat analyst, said almost all of the volume decline in April was in carcase exports.







"The operating status on many of France’s butchers and markets varied through the month," she said.

"Export volumes to France and Germany both declined on-the-year, although remained above 2018 levels."

Meanwhile, sheep meat imports into the UK in April fell by 500 tonnes year-on-year, to 8,300 tonnes in April.

Shipments from New Zealand were back 700 tonnes, whereas there was a rise of 500 tonnes in volumes from Australia. Imports from Ireland declined 200 tonnes.

Ms Wright said: "Looking forwards, shipments from New Zealand are likely to be under pressure with supply tight and continued demand in China."

During the first four months of 2020, total UK sheep meat imports stand at 25,300 tonnes, down 1,300 tonnes on-the-year.

"Within this New Zealand has sent less, with Australia upping shipments," Ms Wright added.