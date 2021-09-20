UK sheep meat exports fell by a quarter in July

UK exports of sheep meat fell by 26 percent year-on-year in July, with almost all the decline attributed to the EU, figures by the AHDB show.

Exports of fresh and frozen sheep meat, including carcases, bone-in and boneless cuts, fell in July 2021 to 6,200 tonnes.

According to AHDB, the EU remains the largest destination for UK exports, with 95% being sent there during the month.

"Reports suggest that administratively some exporters are finding it easier to ship to France and then send product onwards within the bloc," analyst Rebecca Wright said.

"This may be influencing the volume declared for individual countries."

In the year-to July exports stood at 35,200 tonnes, 25 percent less than in the same period last year.

AHDB said almost all the decline could be attributed to the EU, with falls recorded across both carcases and cuts.

"Average prices have increased significantly, although not by enough to offset the drop in volume," Ms Wright added.

"So far this year exports have been worth £221.5 million, 5% less than at this point last year."

Imports during July increased 9% to 4,200 tonnes, but while this is a rise, it is still below pre-pandemic volumes.

The increase was driven by New Zealand, but partially offset by a decline from Ireland.

So far this year total imports stand at 31,900 tonnes, a 14% decline on the year. The value of these imports is down 17%, to £171.6m.