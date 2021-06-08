UK sheep meat exports see uplift in March

Total exports of UK sheep meat lifted considerably in March compared to a year before, new analysis by AHDB shows.

Exports of UK fresh and frozen sheep meat lifted 11 percent in March to total 6,150 tonnes, the levy board said in a new update.

Export prices for the month also rose year-on-year, driven by the elevated farmgate prices seen over the last few months in the UK and Europe.

However, the year to date volumes of exports is still 22 percent lower compared to the same period last year, AHDB added.

In Q1 as a whole, volumes to all major UK sheep meat export destinations have declined on the year.

Volumes to the EU were down a marked 26 percent, although volumes to Hong Kong lifted (+600 tonnes).

Meanwhile, AHDB explained that UK sheep meat imports dropped back in March, down 19% compared to the same month last year to 7,600 tonnes.

There were declines in recorded trade from all major import partners, with New Zealand (-10%), Australia (-46%) and Ireland (-71%) falling year-on-year.

Import volumes for the year-to-date total 14,500 tonnes, 15 percent lower than last year, AHDB added.