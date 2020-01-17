UK sheep meat imports and exports see slight decline

During November, UK imports of sheep meat recorded a modest 2% decline compared to November 2018

UK imports and exports of fresh and frozen sheep meat experienced a slight decline in the year-to November 2019, HMRC data shows.

Sheep meat imports declined by 2 percent (100 tonnes) to stand at 4,700 tonnes, figures highlight.

Shipments from New Zealand and Ireland both dropped while imports from Australia increased. Just under half of all the imports were of leg cuts.

Reflecting the high prices for sheep meat on the global market currently, the average price for the month stood at £5,200/tonne.







In the year-to November UK imports have fallen 19% to 57,000 tonnes. Much of this decline was weighted towards earlier months in the year reflecting the seasonality of UK imports.

Reported UK exports of fresh and frozen sheep meat fell only 1% (100 tonnes) year-on-year in November, to 8,500 tonnes.

Shipments to France, Germany and Ireland all declined, although were offset by rises in shipments to a variety of smaller destinations.

The average price was up 11% on-the-year, to £4,100/tonne.

In the year-to date, export volumes have recorded a sharp 16% rise, to 86,000 tonnes.

Exports were low during the summer of 2018 whereas they returned to a more ‘normal’ level during 2019.