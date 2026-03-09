UK sheep numbers fall to lowest level in living memory

Britain’s sheep sector is under mounting pressure as breeding ewe numbers fall to the lowest level in living memory, raising fresh questions about the future of sheep farming across the UK.

According to a BBC report examining the state of the industry, the national flock dropped to 30.4 million sheep in 2025, a level not seen since the mid-20th century when Britain’s population was significantly smaller.

Farmers and analysts say the decline reflects a combination of falling domestic demand, changing diets and rising financial pressures on farm businesses.

Consumption of lamb and mutton has fallen sharply over the past few decades, with many households buying the meat far less frequently than previous generations.

In 1980, the average UK household purchased 128g of sheep meat per person each week. By 2024, that figure had dropped to just 23g per person per week, according to data cited by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

Industry experts say lamb has gradually shifted from being a regular weekly staple to something more commonly eaten on special occasions.

Analysts also point to wider market pressures affecting the sector.

Trade deals signed with Australia and New Zealand since Brexit have removed tariffs and allow large volumes of lamb to be exported into the UK market, increasing competition for domestic farmers.

Despite the challenges in Britain, global demand for lamb is expected to grow by around 15 per cent by 2032, highlighting a contrast between international consumption trends and shifting tastes in the UK.

Livestock markets say the decline in the national flock is already being reflected in the number of animals being traded.

Jeremy Eaton, general manager of Craven Cattle Mart in Skipton, North Yorkshire, told the BBC that sales volumes have dropped significantly since he began working in livestock markets almost five decades ago.

“We'd have some sales at this market where we'd regularly be selling 19,000 store lambs,” he said.

“Now we're fortunate if we get to 8,000 or 9,000.”

Farmers also warn that the industry is struggling to attract younger generations.

Hayley Baines, a sheep farmer from Gisburn in the Ribble Valley, told the BBC the age profile of farmers reflects the financial pressures facing the sector.

“You can see here today, most of the generation of farmers are over 60,” she said.

“There aren't many young ones because there's better options.”

For some producers, adapting their businesses has already become necessary to remain viable.

Neil Heseltine, whose family has farmed Hill Top Farm in Malhamdale in the Yorkshire Dales for four generations, has significantly reduced the size of his flock.

From a peak of more than 800 breeding sheep, he now keeps just 45 lambing ewes this spring.

“I dread to think where the farm would have been financially had we not started to make those changes,” he told the BBC.

“I either continued along the sheep-farming route because of sentimentality or made bold decisions.”

However, analysts say demand for lamb remains strong in some parts of the market.

Data from the AHDB suggests 80 per cent of halal consumers eat lamb each week, while 64 per cent eat mutton weekly.

Although Muslims represent around 6.5 per cent of the UK population, they account for approximately 30 per cent of annual lamb sales.

Lamb is often served during family gatherings and religious celebrations such as Ramadan and Eid, while mutton remains a popular ingredient in curries and stews.

Analysts say the future of the UK sheep sector will depend on how farmers adapt to changing consumer tastes, global trade pressures and shifting agricultural policy.