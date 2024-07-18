UK sheep slaughter numbers 'substantially down' compared to 2023

New UK abattoir sheep throughout figures have revealed that sheep slaughter numbers are 'substantially down' in the first six months of this year.

5.4 million prime lambs were processed in the first six months of the year, down 9% year-on-year and 6% below 2022 levels, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales’ (HCC) said.

The levy board's analysis insight executive, Glesni Phillips said it represented a 'concerning trend' of consecutive lower numbers.

“This 9% fewer prime lambs equates to a weighty 564,400 head on 2023 numbers and is a knock-on effect of the information we saw in the 2023 June survey, which registered a 10% fall in sheep numbers,” she said.

“It depicts a concerning and successive year-on-year trend of a shrinking flock that could have sizeable repercussions for critical mass and lower production in Wales.”

In total, there were 6.1 million sheep and lambs slaughtered at UK abattoirs up until June, representing a 10% (or 699,200 head) decline from the previous year.

“However, there may be a few chinks of light within these darker statistics, as they also include adult sheep numbers dropping as well- so it’s possible some could be kept back for further breeding,” she said.

Throughput of adult sheep in the period was significantly below year-earlier levels, down 16% to 688,600 head, which is the lowest level recorded since the first six months of 2020.

Consequently, the total volume of sheepmeat produced Jan-July 2024 is 8% lower than year-earlier levels, at 129,400t.

Ms Phillips explained: “Another factor could be that the weather is impacting on grass growth and setting back finishing until after June- but all in all, the numbers are some way behind where we would have thought they would be at this time of year."

She added that the lower figures were despite abattoirs recording higher slaughter numbers in January and February compared to the previous year.

“The subsequent four months saw significantly lower levels than in 2023. Numbers increased slightly in March due to demand surrounding Easter and Ramadan, but new season lambs have generally been slower to come forward, resulting in numbers being 5% below the five-year average.

“Due to natural supply trends in the UK, peak supply typically occurs in the latter half of the year, with numbers reaching around 6.3m head in the second half of last year.

“Given the smaller female breeding flock reported in the December survey, the 2024-25 lamb crop is expected to be fewer than the previous year’s and is very likely to lead to an overall reduction in numbers.”