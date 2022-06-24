UK signs up to global sustainable food coalition

The UK has signed up to a US-launched global coalition which aims to accelerate the transition to more a sustainable food system.

The UK has joined the Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition (SPG), a body with an aim to improve agricultural productivity in an environmentally sustainable way.

The coalition, launched last year by the US at the UN's Food Systems Summit, is made up of countries, academic and research organisations and trade bodies.

Members include the US, European Union, Australia, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

It is also supported by numerous academic institutions and trade bodies representing industries including grain, dairy and livestock from all over the world.

Members share information about best practice, lessons learned and evidence-based way to boost productivity in a sustainable way, and promote them at public events and on public platforms.

Defra Secretary George Eustice said: "I am pleased to announce today that the UK will join the Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition convened by the United States.

"I look forward to working with our international partners in this dialogue on innovation, science and sustainable agriculture."

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack said that more than 50 organisations and countries have declared their support.

“We initiated this coalition because it is clear that increasing agricultural productivity is essential to meet the needs of a growing global population and ensure that food is affordable to hundreds of millions of people around the world,” he said.

“If we are going to end hunger, while minimizing environmental impacts, we must commit to developing and deploying new ways of doing things in agriculture.”