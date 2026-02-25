UK talent competes among Europe's elite at Shepherd of Year final

Britain’s young shepherds have proved they can hold their own against Europe’s best, securing top-five finishes at the prestigious European Shepherd of the Year final in Paris.

Competing at the renowned Salon International de l'Agriculture, more than 50 finalists from across Europe took part in the Ovinpiades — a high-profile contest widely regarded as a showcase of the next generation of sheep industry leaders.

The one-day competition tested every aspect of modern sheep husbandry, from breed recognition and prime lamb selection to electric fencing and a demanding written paper.

Success required not only practical ability but technical knowledge, commercial awareness and composure under pressure.

Representing the UK in the ‘other European country’ category, the four-strong team faced fierce continental competition in front of a packed audience.

Herefordshire’s Tom Garlick led the British performance, finishing five points clear of Wales’s Evan Turner among the UK entrants. Tackling each task confidently, he impressed judges with assured stockmanship and calm decision-making throughout the day.

Evan, who had celebrated his 18th birthday just 24 hours before stepping into the ring, delivered a standout performance. In the prime lamb selection challenge, his grasp of market specifications and finishing requirements was particularly noted.

Scotland’s Kiera Smith narrowly missed out on an overall podium position, finishing just 0.6 points behind Belgium’s Eleane Ysebaert.

Kiera excelled in the written examination, achieving one of the highest scores of the day — underlining her technical understanding of both sheep production and European market demands.

Northern Ireland’s Jack Maxwell completed the team, claiming fifth place overall and maintaining a five-point cushion over sixth.

When elements of the contest did not go entirely to plan, he showed resilience and adaptability — qualities essential to commercial sheep farming.

Beyond the technical challenges, competitors also had to contend with language differences, unfamiliar judging systems and variations in European husbandry practices.

NSA Technical Communications Officer Anna Wilson, who accompanied the team, said she was “immensely proud of their achievements at this competition”.

“The language barrier and differences in animal husbandry could have been overwhelming for many, but all our competitors handled the situation beautifully,” she said.

She added that judges’ feedback on their stockmanship and industry knowledge had been especially positive.

The UK sheep sector, which supports thousands of farm businesses and underpins significant export trade, relies heavily on skilled young producers entering the industry.

Events such as the Ovinpiades provide not only technical benchmarking but also exposure to international standards and market expectations.

Attention now turns to July, when the four competitors will reunite at the Three Counties Showground in Worcestershire for the NSA Sheep Event, competing for the national title of NSA Next Generation Shepherd of the Year.

If performances in Paris are any indication, the UK’s next generation of sheep farmers are already competing comfortably among Europe’s elite.