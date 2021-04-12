UK tractor registrations continue to climb

Tractor registrations last month remained well above their level compared to a year before, new figures show.

Total tractor registrations in March were nearly 15 percent higher compared to the same month in 2020.

Figures from the Agricultural Engineers' Association (AEA) show that 2,085 tractors (>50hp) were registered.

This means March 2021 was the highest monthly total for any month since March 2012, the AEA explained.

It brings the total for the year to date to 3,259 tractor registrations, 13% more than in the opening quarter of 2020.

"The upturn in agricultural tractor registrations (over 50hp) seen in recent months continued into March, normally the peak month for registrations each year," the AEA said.

"The monthly total of 2,085 machines was 15% higher than in March 2020."

Last year, agri-machinery plants closed temporarily in March and April 2020 as a result of the pandemic, the months where most of the decline in sales took place.