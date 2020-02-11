UK tractor registrations in 2020 continues to fall

Tractor registrations in the UK continue their downturn into 2020

Total tractor registrations in January 2020 were over 31 percent lower than the same time last year, new analysis shows.

Figures from the Agricultural Engineers' Association (AEA) show that only 477 tractors (>50hp) were registered last month.

This figure is 31.1 percent lower compared to January 2019.

UK tractor registrations are taken as a broad indicator of the strength of the domestic market for agricultural equipment.







Tractors must be licensed for use on public roads and as such are registered with the Department for Transport which allows an accurate count to be made.

In value terms, sales of tractors, plus parts and accessories, account for almost one half of farmers’ total spend on equipment, which again makes this data series a prime indicator.

Total tractor registrations in 2019 were 2 percent higher than 2018 despite the recent downward trend.